The "Gather Again" Tour is coming to Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eric Church has announced that his “Gather Again” tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on October 8.

The tour will go through 55 cities throughout the United States and Canada beginning in September and ending in May 2022.

Tickets will be available on Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m.

The tickets can be purchased on Eric Church’s website.