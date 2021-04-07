By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eric Church has announced that his “Gather Again” tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on October 8.READ MORE: UPMC And Penguins Team Up For Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Up Clinic
The tour will go through 55 cities throughout the United States and Canada beginning in September and ending in May 2022.READ MORE: Cherry Springs State Park Named One Of The Best Stargazing Spots In America
Tickets will be available on Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Council Votes To Amend Eviction Moratorium
The tickets can be purchased on Eric Church’s website.