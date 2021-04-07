MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf toured a vaccination clinic in McKeesport Wednesday afternoon and discussed vaccine equity as the state accelerates the rollout.

After a slow start, Wolf touted the state’s progress in getting shots into arms. More than 2 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated, and more than 35% of the state’s eligible population has gotten first doses.

Wolf says there’s more work to do, especially with equity in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“While we can and we have made systemic changes in terms of the state level to improve our vaccine rollout, we rely on local vaccine providers and counties like Allegheny County to make the efforts that they’ve made, targeted efforts that we just can’t do at the state level,” said Wolf.

Wolf says Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the fourth county clinic to target a population that may be reluctant to get vaccinated or face barriers to getting an appointment.

By April 19, all Pennsylvanians will be eligible for a vaccine. That’s when Wolf says he’ll be getting in line for his.

As for easing restrictions, Wolf called it a race between vaccines and the surging cases. “I think the vaccine is winning,” he said.

He also weighed in on vaccine passports, saying, “The state is not considering anything like that at this point.”

