By: Briana Smith

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Developers are continuing to focus on the future of the Hazelwood Riverfront Master Plan, and they’re asking the public for feedback.

The Environmental Planning and Design and Pennsylvania Environmental Council spent six months gathering community input to come up with the design and will present it tonight over Zoom.

The goal: to bring the 1.3 mile stretch of land back to life while preserving the unique character.

They also want it to be a place that connects the surrounding neighborhoods to the waterway while creating a new space for all to enjoy.

Some of those ideas include; repurposing the industrial remains from the site for recreational usage. They propose turning the coal loader platform into a terrace overlook with hammocks and swings as well as adding a trail and skate park.

The pump house would become a cultural center with kayaks and paddleboards.

New features would include a pavilion, floating playground/splash park, an elevated water walk, and more.

The draft plan will be submitted to the grant funder by summer and the final report will be completed by the fall.

The meeting will be held via Zoom tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m.

You can register for the meeting and contribute your feedback by following this link.