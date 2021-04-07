CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The fire marshal in Penn Hills determined a house fire on Laketon Road was set intentionally.
Filed Under:Arson, Laketon Road, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills Fire Marshal, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The fire marshal in Penn Hills says that a fire that left a man burned last month was set by someone intentionally.

READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Sets Single-Day Record Of Positive COVID-19 Cases On Campus

The victim suffered second-degree burns when his home on Laketon Road went up in flames.

READ MORE: Driver Flown To Hospital Following Crash Into Jersey Barrier

According to the fire marshal, gas had been detected inside the house.

MORE NEWS: Child In New Hampshire's Quick Decision Saves West Virginia Child Trapped Under ATV

So far, no charges have been filed.