By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The fire marshal in Penn Hills says that a fire that left a man burned last month was set by someone intentionally.
The victim suffered second-degree burns when his home on Laketon Road went up in flames.
According to the fire marshal, gas had been detected inside the house.
So far, no charges have been filed.