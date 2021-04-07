PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC is keeping an eye on a coronavirus variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

More than 655 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been reported across Pennsylvania, including in Allegheny County.

The variant came up during Wednesday’s Allegheny County Health Department briefing.

As of the other day, 75 cases sent out by the health department came back confirmed as a coronavirus variant, and almost all of them are the B.1.1.7 variant.

Doctor Debra Bogen said the best way to protect yourself against any of these variants is by getting vaccinated. The health department is also happy with the current status of the new online vaccine system.

“I’m pleased to say that as of today, we expect to successfully achieve the goal of scheduling everybody or anyone who wants an appointment. To date, over 20,000 have successfully registered for an appointment and nearly 9,000 are pre-registered,” said Bogen.

Dr. Bogen said she does not expect cases in the county to decline, at least for the next couple of weeks, saying the cause is large gatherings with no social distancing or masking.

She called the next few months “the final push,” saying we must all exercise self-restraint and not give up.