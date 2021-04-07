By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,643 new Coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,054,298 cases and 25,285 deaths since Tuesday’s report.
There are 2,384 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 446 patients are in ICUs.
The state says 5,797,589 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,073,705 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There are 4,191,314 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
There have been 69,611 cases among residents and 14,381 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,964 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
The state also reports 26,711 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.
