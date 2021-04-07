By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin has returned to the ice for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury during a game last month.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin skated Wednesday morning for the first time since being injured on March 16 against the Boston Bruins.

Sullivan says Malkin is progressing in his rehab.

He was placed on injured reserve and has missed the last 10 games.

The Penguins say Crosby told them of Malkin’s progress, “It’s huge. It’s a big step. Knowing how important he is to this team, and just the amount of guys that we’ve seen go out here lately, it’s always great when you hear that guys are progressing.”

Malkin was injured midway through the first period of the March 16 game, following a hit from Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi. He came back for a power-play shift later in the period before going to the locker room and not returning.