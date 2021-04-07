By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, there are a couple of firsts possible today.

Today could be the first 80-degree day of the year. I am forecasting Pittsburgh hitting 80 degrees.

It’s going to be close either way it goes.

Today is also the first real chance for heat-driven pop-up convective storms for the afternoon.

The rain chance overall is on the low side.

If we hit the 80s today, it would be the first 80-degree day in 192 days in Pittsburgh with the last 80-degree day coming on September 28th of last year.

It would also be the earliest 80-degree day in nearly a decade with us seeing the first 80-degree day in 2012 happening on March 20th.

When we are looking at today’s weather set-up, all of Western Pennsylvania is in the warm sector, with a warm front draped across the east of the state, extending north through Toronto and then off to the northwest.

The front is attached to an upper low rotating with its center near Minneapolis.

To the south of the upper low is a cold front with storms firing off of it.

This is where our active weather on Thursday and Friday will come from.

At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has us just in the shaded area where general non-severe thunderstorms are possible today, Thursday, and Friday.

