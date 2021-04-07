PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Equity is a huge conversation when it comes to vaccine distribution.

“We need partners in order to reach Pennsylvanians where they are,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.

The state is working with different organizations to open the availability and access to the shot.

“COVID has been incredibly detrimental to the population we serve. It’s devastated certain pockets of it and being able to have this vaccine available to them is really critical,” said Brendan Harris with UPMC’s Community HealthChoices.

UPMC is one of the partners working to get people appointments who don’t have internet or rides to clinics if they don’t have transportation. But what about those who can’t leave the house?

“They still have health care workers coming into the home, family coming in and it puts them at risk for becoming morbidity ill from COVID-19,” said Dr. Natalie Gentile with Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh.

Gentile said this group is gathering names and plans to send out volunteers this Saturday to get a vaccine dose without ever leaving the house.

“We have people reaching out from North Huntingdon, all the way down south near Washington, really all over,” Gentile said.

Gentile told KDKA it’s a growing need and this group wants to make sure the option is there for whoever may want it.

“It’s really important when we have such big vaccination clinics that we realize some people can’t stand in line or even get in a car to get there. So it really speaks to the importance to have everyone involved to give out the COVID vaccine,” Gentile said.

There are already 60 homebound patients signed up to get a first dose of the Moderna vaccine this weekend. If you are interested in putting your name on the list, you can contact the group at directcarepgh@gmail.com.