By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A truck driver narrowly avoided death after a massive steel coil crashed through his cab.
State police in Slippery Rock Township said the trucker was driving along Route 422 when a car began turning left.
The driver says his truck’s braking assist feature sensed a collision might happen and automatically slammed on the breaks.
That caused one of the 39,000-pound steel coils the driver was hauling to break loose. One smashed through the passenger side of the cab.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.