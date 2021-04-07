By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next week, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Allegheny County Health Department, and UPMC will host the first of two COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics.
The clinic will be hosted at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on April 14 and 15.
UPMC plans to administer up to 700 vaccines per hour.
They are asking those with appointments to arrive in their car, confirm their appointments, park for 15 minutes so nurses can check on those who just received the vaccine.
The hope is to vaccinate 12,000 people over two days.
Registration for appointments will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7 by visiting the UPMC vaccination website or by calling 833-676-1995.