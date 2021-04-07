CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
A criminal complaint unsealed last week in federal court in Washington, D.C., charged Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg with entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Sets Single-Day Record Of Positive COVID-19 Cases On Campus
A statement of facts from an FBI special agent accompanying the filing cites video and photographs of Finley entering the Capitol. The statement said Finley wore a blue suit and red hat with a wired earpiece in his right ear, and that Finley’s driver’s license photo matched the other images.READ MORE: Driver Flown To Hospital Following Crash Into Jersey Barrier
Records obtained through a search warrant also showed a mobile device associated with Finley’s email address and phone number was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the statement said.
Court records did not list an attorney for Finley who could comment on the charges.MORE NEWS: Fire Marshal: Penn Hills Fire That Left One Man Burned Was Set Intentionally
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)