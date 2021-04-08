By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – Humane officers rescued 17 cats and 25 rats "living in filth with horrendous odor" at a home in Pitcairn.
Animal Friends says they got a call Thursday from a concerned neighbor about a large number of cats and rats living in unsanitary conditions.
Seventeen cats and kittens were found, and so were 25 rats confined to a cage, some of them just days old.
Animal Friends says the home's residents were cooperative and were receptive to help and resources. The 42 animals were voluntarily surrendered.
The animals are currently being evaluated and Animal Friends says charges will be filed pending the outcome of medical examinations.