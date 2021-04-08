By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh this winter.READ MORE: Salvation Army Uniontown Worship And Service Center Hosting Virtual 5K
After a year of Bocelli’s live-streamed performances, he’s taking his live show to the U.S. His “Believe North American Tour” will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 4.READ MORE: New Program Aims To Improve Lives In Pittsburgh's Black Community
Tickets will go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Park Rangers Searching For Large Snake Spotted In Frick Park
It’s the fourth show announced at PPG Paints Arena in the recent days, with Eric Church coming in October, Kane Brown coming in January and Roger Waters coming in July.