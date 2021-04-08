CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are responding to an incident at a shooting range in West Mifflin.

NewsChopper 2 is over Anthony Arms and Accessories off Lebanon Church Road.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

There are West Mifflin Police vehicles outside the building.

KDKA is working to learn exactly what happened inside the shooting range.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.