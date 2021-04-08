PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new program in Pittsburgh is expected to help improve lives in the Black community.

“We are committed to rebuilding the political infrastructure in the African American community,” said Brenda Tate. “Please note that I did say rebuild.”

In order to do that, Tate, Jacqueline Hill and the rest of the Black Voter Coalition are launching the Political Leadership Program.

“[It’s] a program that provides political leadership at a grassroots level that our community is in dire need of,” said Hill. “Political parties garner their strength at the grassroots level.”

Organizers say they’ll team up with different community partners to teach residents skills to navigate government bureaucracy and address their concerns.

The program consists of 4 sessions focusing on different topics:

Running for office: committee person training

Overview of city government departments and operations

Building and mobilizing a community constituency

Elected official round table

“We hope to build a model that can be institutionalized for the community to obtain the political education and sophistication needed to rebuild and sustain our community throughout Allegheny County,” said Hill.

The first meeting will be on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.