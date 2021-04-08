PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Bednar grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Two years ago, the Mars native overcame the odds and made it to the major leagues after being drafted in the 35th round. And after an off-season trade, he’s now pitching for his hometown team.

“Whenever you’re on any big league opening day roster, it’s an incredible thing,” said David’s father, Andy. “To be with your hometown team is beyond dreams come true.”

Those dreams of playing for the Pirates started early for David, Three Rivers Stadium early.

“He’s always been a huge Pirates fan, so have we,” said Sue Bednar, David’s mother. “Everybody keeps saying, ‘Oh, the team he grew up idolizing and watching.’ But yeah, we have, too”

But David isn’t the only Bednar kid with eyes on the major leagues. His younger brother, Will, is a top prospect at Mississippi State. This weekend, mom and dad are driving from Mars to Mississippi then on to Chicago to watch both sons play.

“It’s a lot, but we wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Sue. “It would be so hard to miss it so we’ll drive, it’s all good.”

While this weekend is exciting for the Bednars, next week will top it when David makes his pitching debut at PNC Park.

“I hope we don’t pass out,” said Sue. “I hope we’re able to see it because it’s going to be amazing.”

“We have a group of people who are definitely going to come opening day. A lot of people who have been a big part of his life,” said Andy.

“I think that’s the coolest part about him being here with the Pirates,” said Sue, “all of the people who had a hand in his success at every stage of the game, no pun intended, are going to be able to see him play.”

That homecoming could happen as early as next Thursday in the Pirates’ home-opener against the Cubs.