By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University and Dannielle Brown have reached an agreement to settle the claims related to the death of Marquis Jaylen Brown.

In a release on Thursday, Duquesne said the terms of the settlement agreement are not being released.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers will forever be with the Brown Family,” said Duquesne University President Ken Gormley in a release. “JB remains an important member of the Duquesne University community. The University will continue to take a proactive approach to cultivating a safe and socially conscious environment for our students.”

Dannielle was on a hunger strike for more than 230 days as she waited for answers on the 2018 death of her son.

Duquesne University says there were no incidents of police or law enforcement “misconduct or negligence” on the night Marquis fell to his death from a campus apartment building. According to investigators, in October of 2018, Marquis smashed a chair through a glass window in his campus dorm room and fell 16 stories to his death.

Dannielle requested, repeatedly, more information from Duquesne University. In September 2020, the university said it ordered body cameras for the campus police department, one of Dannielle’s requests in the wake of her son’s death.

“The University is satisfied that this matter is resolved and will continue to focus on the health and wellbeing of the entire Duquesne community. Ms. Brown appreciates the condolences offered by the University. Ms. Brown is pleased that the University has purchased body-worn cameras, enhanced its de-escalation training, and enhanced other training for its officers. In bringing this case to a close, Dannielle Brown will now devote her focus and energy to a broader mission of achieving social justice through the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation,” said attorneys Paul Jubas and Max Petrunya in the release.