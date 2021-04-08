By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters battle flames at a house fire in Wilkins Township overnight.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, they were called to a home on Alpine Boulevard.
The fire caused the roof of the house to partially collapse.
Everyone inside of the home escaped safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.