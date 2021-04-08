CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Roof Collapse, Wilkins Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters battle flames at a house fire in Wilkins Township overnight.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pittsburgh: Linton Middle School To Be Used As Vaccine Clinic

Just before midnight on Wednesday, they were called to a home on Alpine Boulevard.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Record-Setting Opening Day Temperatures Possible

The fire caused the roof of the house to partially collapse.

Everyone inside of the home escaped safely.

MORE NEWS: PNC Park, Pirates Prepare For Fans For The First Time Since 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.