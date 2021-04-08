By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Munhall native Gabby Barrett won her first ever ACM award.
Congratulations to @GabbyBarrett_ on being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year!✨#ACMawards host @KeithUrban surprised her with the news—watch to see her adorable reaction!
📆 Don't miss Gabby's performance at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Jk49priFD1
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021
Being named the ACM New Female Artist of the Year was a big honor for the former American Idol contestant, and she found out with a call from Keith Urban.
She will also be performing at the ACM Awards in Nashville on April 18. You’ll be able to watch that performance on KDKA.