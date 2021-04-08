CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:ACM Awards, Gabby Barrett, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Munhall native Gabby Barrett won her first ever ACM award.

READ MORE: Duquesne University And Dannielle Brown Reach Agreement To Settle Claims Related To Marquis Jaylen Brown's 2018 Death

Being named the ACM New Female Artist of the Year was a big honor for the former American Idol contestant, and she found out with a call from Keith Urban.

MORE NEWS: European Regulators Determine Link Between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine And Blood Clots

She will also be performing at the ACM Awards in Nashville on April 18. You’ll be able to watch that performance on KDKA.