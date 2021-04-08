CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chase Rice, Concert, Kane Brown, Local TV, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another country music star has announced a show in Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Off-Duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Shoots Pit Bull Attacking His Dog

Kane Brown is bringing his “Blessed and Free Tour” to PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 8, 2022 along with Chase Rice and Restless Road.

The tour will make Brown the first country artist to bring a headlining tour to all 29 NBA arenas.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Park Rangers Searching For Large Snake Spotted In Frick Park

On Wednesday, Eric Church announced his tour will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena this fall. The announcements are some of the first after the pandemic put live entertainment on pause more than a year ago.