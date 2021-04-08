By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another country music star has announced a show in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Off-Duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Shoots Pit Bull Attacking His Dog
Kane Brown is bringing his “Blessed and Free Tour” to PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 8, 2022 along with Chase Rice and Restless Road.
The tour will make Brown the first country artist to bring a headlining tour to all 29 NBA arenas.
🚨@kanebrown is coming to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on January 8, 2022 with @ChaseRiceMusic + @RestlessRoad. Tickets on sale next Friday 4/16 at 10AM, see you there! pic.twitter.com/KRSIlv91E1READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,746 More Coronavirus Cases, 42 Additional Deaths
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) April 8, 2021
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Park Rangers Searching For Large Snake Spotted In Frick Park
On Wednesday, Eric Church announced his tour will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena this fall. The announcements are some of the first after the pandemic put live entertainment on pause more than a year ago.