PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Penn Hills School District's Linton Middle School is going to be used as a vaccination clinic later this month.
The clinic will get some senior citizens vaccinated on April 21.
In order to get a shot at Linton Middle School, attendees must be 50-years-old and a registered client of the Penn Hills Senior Center or live at Duff Manor, Penn Arbors, or Lavender Heights.
Walk-ins will not be accepted and all patients must have an appointment.MORE NEWS: PNC Park, Pirates Prepare For Fans For The First Time Since 2019
Appoints can be made between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Mondays and from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays.