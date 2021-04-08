CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
People 50 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination at Linton Middle School later this month.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Linton Middle School, Local TV, Penn Hills, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Penn Hills School District’s Linton Middle School is going to be used as a vaccination clinic later this month.

READ MORE: Fire Partially Collapses Roof Of Home In Wilkins Township

The clinic will get some senior citizens vaccinated on April 21.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Record-Setting Opening Day Temperatures Possible

In order to get a shot at Linton Middle School, attendees must be 50-years-old and a registered client of the Penn Hills Senior Center or live at Duff Manor, Penn Arbors, or Lavender Heights.

Walk-ins will not be accepted and all patients must have an appointment.

MORE NEWS: PNC Park, Pirates Prepare For Fans For The First Time Since 2019

Appoints can be made between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Mondays and from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays.