PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local custodian is a finalist in the National 2021 Custodian Of The Year Contest.

Mike Heiry works at North Allegheny Intermediate High School.

Caitlin Ewing, the school principal, nominated him for the award, saying he is one of the most friendly and dedicated people there.

Not only that, they say Mr. Heiry always goes out of his way to make sure students and staff are in a safe and clean environment. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to him Thursday about what it means to be a finalist.

“I’m thrilled. I’m very honored and it’s been quite an amazing ride the last couple weeks,” he said.

The finalist who gets the most votes will win $35,000 grand prize.

“There’s nine custodians that work in the building and I’m the head custodian. The other guys that work with me are great. I have to give them a lot of credit too. Without their help and their support I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

You still have time to vote. It’s open until April 16, which is next Friday.