A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head in Northview Heights.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Northview Heights.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were investigating a separate shooting near Mt. Pleasant Road when they were alerted to multiple shots fired in the 800 block.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head and he was taken to the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

