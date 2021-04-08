By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,746 new Coronavirus cases and 42 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,059,044 cases and 25,327 deaths since Wednesday’s report.

There are 2,425 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 484 patients are in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

The state says 5,905,787 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,125,826 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,200,316 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,684 cases among residents and 14,417 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,968 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,768 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

