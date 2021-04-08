CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 379 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 317 are confirmed and 62 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 weeks to 100 years with a median age of 33 years.

There have been 6,142 total hospitalizations and 88,952 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,797.

