The witness who saw the snake said it did not appear to be native to the area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a large snake may be on the loose in Frick Park.

According to city officials, someone reported seeing the snake on a trial in the park. They said it did not appear to be a species native to Western Pennsylvania.

Public Safety officials say the person who saw the snake provided this photo to them.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Pittsburgh Park Rangers and Animal Care and Control officers have been notified and are actively on the lookout for the serpent. Police officers with Zone 4 are also on alert.

They are warning the public that if you should see it – stay away and call police immediately.

