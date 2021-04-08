By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a large snake may be on the loose in Frick Park.

According to city officials, someone reported seeing the snake on a trial in the park. They said it did not appear to be a species native to Western Pennsylvania.

Public Safety officials say the person who saw the snake provided this photo to them.

Pittsburgh Park Rangers and Animal Care and Control officers have been notified and are actively on the lookout for the serpent. Police officers with Zone 4 are also on alert.

The initial report of the snake was sent in with this photo. https://t.co/vk9VrFMNU0 pic.twitter.com/BJ3JrwIKAC — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 8, 2021

They are warning the public that if you should see it – stay away and call police immediately.

