By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shiver me timbers, Pittsburgh! There’s a new way to sightsee the city skyline this spring and summer.

The Pittsburgh Pirate Ship took its maiden voyage on the three rivers Thursday. It happens to be the same day as the Pittsburgh Pirates Home Opener on the North Shore.

Owner Evan Weaver says, even though it’s a new business venture, trips on his replica ship are booking up fast. He says he’s happy to bring Pittsburgh its first touring pirate ship.

“I can’t believe that it hasn’t existed beforehand,” Weaver said. “There are a million and one ways to sightsee the city. This is really just something that’s kind of natural and a ‘duh’ moment.”

The boat is black and gold, of course. It has several cannons, one of which actually works, as well as a ship figurehead on the bow. There is skull and crossbones décor and a canopy to escape the hot summer sun.

The ship can accommodate parties of six.

Weaver says tours are BYOB right now as they follow coronavirus restrictions and regulations. However, he says more options will be available and provided as the restrictions lift.

Weaver is a six-year veteran with the U.S. Navy, so he knows a lot about boats and boating safety. He says they have lifejackets on board and he is following U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

In addition, Weaver says he is planning for growth of his new business.

“There are plans for the future with a lot of growth and development with it. Some big things in the future, but as of right now, this is what we have and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it,” Weaver said.

For more information on Pittsburgh Pirate Ship, visit their website here.