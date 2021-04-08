By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police say Justice Roberts was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. in East Liberty.
She is 5-foot-1 and was last seen wearing long braids with black leggings, tie-dye Crocs and a black sweatshirt labeled "PINK," police said.
Call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 with any information.