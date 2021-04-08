By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has rescheduled his tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh.
Waters will be at PPG Paints Arena on July 6 of next summer, kicking off the 36-show tour across the U.S. and Canada in Pittsburgh.
Roger Waters has announced the new dates for his This Is Not A Drill tour, coming to PPG Paints Arena on July 6, 2022. Hang onto your original tickets and get ready to rock out to golden era FLOYD – and classic Waters 🐖🎈 pic.twitter.com/tGHEp4fR63
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) April 8, 2021
The show includes songs from Pink Floyd's golden era and several new ones. Waters says this could be his "last hurrah."
The This Is Not A Drill tour was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Ticketholders will get an email with more information.