By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has rescheduled his tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh.

Waters will be at PPG Paints Arena on July 6 of next summer, kicking off the 36-show tour across the U.S. and Canada in Pittsburgh.

The show includes songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era and several new ones. Waters says this could be his “last hurrah.”

The This Is Not A Drill tour was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Ticketholders will get an email with more information.