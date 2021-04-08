COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A third person has been sentenced in the death of a woman killed when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at an Ohio state park.
Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville, received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense. She initially was charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019 death of Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park.
Schafer, 44, a married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man's Cave when she was struck by the log. Jordan Buckley and Jaden Churchheus, who were both 16 at the time, admitted pushing the log, which weighed 74 pounds (33 kilograms), off a cliff at the top of the stairs.
Prosecutors said Spencer, who was at the park with the two boys and another teenage girl, did not notify authorities about the incident. She was charged in October 2020.
Churchheus and Buckley both pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and are now serving three-year terms in a juvenile detention facility.
