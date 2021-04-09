ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — About a year ago, Aliquippa was shaken by the sudden death of its police chief.

On Friday, the community finally came together to pay him the respects he never received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Family, neighbors, leaders, Aliquippa police and surrounding departments observed the first anniversary of Aliquippa Police Chief Robert Sealock’s untimely death.

Donna Sealock, his wife, told KDKA, “Everything’s a day at a time. There’s really no true healing. It’s just the comfort you can get from knowing where they are and where you will be joining them at some point.”

Some held back tears as they remembered his legacy. Sealock was remembered by people who knew him as a man with a unique sense of humor, community and compassion.

Mayor Dwan Walker said, “He put the time in. He spelled time l-o-v-e. He knew everybody. He could talk to anybody. That’s a good officer when you can get out of your car and talk to people.”

New Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane said, “I learned just to treat everybody fairly. Treat everybody equally. Give everybody a chance.”

Chief Sealock served in the United States Navy before dedicating more than two decades to the police force.

He was only 49 when he passed away last year from injuries suffered while responding to an incident. Memories of his heroism and valor will be ingrained in this community forever.

They’re also written in stone, as a new memorial adorning the front entrance of police headquarters was unveiled in his honor Friday.

And another memorial was dedicated to fallen patrolman James Naim, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2001.