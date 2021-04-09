By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will start sending public air quality alerts for the Mon Valley.

The Health Department says it’ll send out an alert when there’s the potential for poor air quality. It comes after a week of bad air in the Mon Valley.

“While we are moving closer to having regulations in place that will require industries to take responsible action during poor air quality days, there have been too many incidents in the past few months to wait any longer,” said Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen in a press release.

“With the urging and support of the County Executive, the department will follow the spirit of the regulations, providing public notice of the potential for poor air quality, or the exceedance of the PM2.5 threshold at the Liberty monitor. We are hopeful that the sources in the Mon Valley will join us in this proactive step, acting responsibly to benefit the community in which they are located.”

The alerts will be sent through Allegheny Alerts, which you can sign up for here.