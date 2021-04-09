By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered a business in Penn Hills to shut down.
IGH 412 Smoked Meats on Pinewood Square was ordered to close for operating without a valid health permit.
The health department says the business also had food safety violations, like getting food at an unapproved source and not maintaining or monitoring food temperature.
Whenever the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.