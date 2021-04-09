Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The YearThe winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.

Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American StoryAdhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.

Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.

WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'

Gavin Stenhouse On The CW's 'Kung Fu': 'Evan Hartley Has Such A Strong Moral Compass, But He Works In A System That Is Inherently Flawed''The 1970's hit series starring David Carradine has been reimagined for 2021 and one of the show's stars Gavin Stenhouse shares why this show is so important right now.

FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM PerformersCBS an The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the '56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.'