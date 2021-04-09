CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Gov. Wolf approved the funding for the barbershop.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Hill District business will be getting a big boost.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has awarded $500,000 for the renovation of Big Tom’s Barbershop and two affordable housing units.

The renovation will be at the site of the iconic Hamm’s Barber Shop on Centre Avenue.

The owner, Thomas Boyd, plans to relocate to the first floor while the second and third floors will be renovated into two-bedroom apartments.

The overall project is expected to cost $1.3 million.