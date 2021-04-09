CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified, police said.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Black Bear, Black Bears, Local TV, Robinson Township, Robinson Township Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A black bear has been spotted in Robinson Township.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Hit By Car In Downtown Pittsburgh

The Robinson Township Police Department said it is “very aware” of the bear, which was seen off of Country Club Drive.

READ MORE: Authorities: Mask Dispute Preceded Shooting At Tavern In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified, police said.

“For everyone’s safety, it would be best if families keep their distance and try to avoid contact. Thanks for your cooperation,” the police said in a Facebook post.

MORE NEWS: Florida Man Sentenced To 24 Years For Killing Ohio Mother And 1-Year-Old Daughter In Crash

Earlier this week, black bears were spotted in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods and Cecil Township.