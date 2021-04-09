By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A black bear has been spotted in Robinson Township.READ MORE: Pedestrian Hit By Car In Downtown Pittsburgh
The Robinson Township Police Department said it is “very aware” of the bear, which was seen off of Country Club Drive.READ MORE: Authorities: Mask Dispute Preceded Shooting At Tavern In Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified, police said.
“For everyone’s safety, it would be best if families keep their distance and try to avoid contact. Thanks for your cooperation,” the police said in a Facebook post.MORE NEWS: Florida Man Sentenced To 24 Years For Killing Ohio Mother And 1-Year-Old Daughter In Crash
Earlier this week, black bears were spotted in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods and Cecil Township.