By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Carnegie Police are targeting speeding drivers on one road after a pregnant woman and her dog were victims of a hit-and-run.

Police say they’ve had non-stop problems with drivers speeding on Forsythe Road.

They say they’re launching “Operation Forsythe,” which will include saturated patrols and stationary enforcement on the road.

“Every officer within the Carnegie Police Department will spend as much time as possible during their shift enforcing the 25-mph speed limit,” police wrote on Facebook.

Police say officers will use private driveways, side streets and “any other means” to enforce the speed limit.

“The fines are high, and your driving record will be affected,” police warned.

It comes after a woman was charged in the hit-and-run of a pregnant woman and her dog at the intersection of Forsythe Road and Grienbrier Drive late last month.