CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will sign into law several bills on Friday, such as reducing taxes on arms and ammo manufacturing and establishing a new intermediate state court.
At a bill signing ceremony, he will also sign a third bill that expands the use of telemedicine to all medical personnel.
The bills were approved by lawmakers before the scheduled end of the 60-day legislative session on Saturday. Justice issued a proclamation to extend the session by one day in consideration of matters only related to to the budget.
Chief Justice Evan Jenkins of the West Virginia Supreme Court issued a statement about the expansion of the court.
“The West Virginia Supreme Court is prepared and committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the new court operates in a way that ensures the public’s trust and confidence,” he said on Thursday. “That is what our citizens deserve and the constitution requires.”
