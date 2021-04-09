PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since the opening of PNC Park.

As the Pittsburgh Pirates kick off their 20th anniversary season in the stadium, the man who led the charge to build it almost was not here to celebrate.

Kevin McClatchy is not a native Pittsburgher, but he came to call the city home after taking over ownership of the Pirates. He oversaw the funding and building of PNC Park despite plenty of opposition at the time.

“It’s my hope with PNC Park that it stands the test of time and that it becomes a Wrigley Field, that it becomes a Fenway Park and is here for 100 years,” McClatchy said. “It should stand the test of time.”

McClatchy suffered a massive heart attack six months ago while driving to the gym. He spent 37 hours on a ventilator.

McClatchy: It was Nov. 16. I had an unstable plaque that burst in my artery and created a massive heart attack. And I was not with us for about four minutes. There was no oxygen. I was dead for four minutes, and they did it. The team at the hospital did hard work and used CPR and a lot of things. In four minutes, they got the ticker going again and it was a blessing. It was a miracle to me.

McClatchy: I’m lucky in two senses, that when you don’t have oxygen for four minutes, bad things can happen to your heart. As far as heart damage and brain damage, both were fine. … I should be, hopefully, around for a while. But you know, you look at life differently.

McClatchy plans to live like he’s never lived before and he has some advice for others.

“Make sure you go to the doctor, make sure you don’t ignore your health because you never know what’s out there. Go get your checkup, don’t skip your checkup because these things are very important.”