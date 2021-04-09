By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,048 new Coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,064,092 cases and 25,362 deaths since Thursday’s report.

There are 2,451 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 517 patients are in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 through April 1 stood at 9.4%.

The state says 6,055,844 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,208,680 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,210,112 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,750 cases among residents and 14,440 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,983 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,829 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: