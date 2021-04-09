By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may know Peyton Manning, the legendary former NFL quarterback, but it’s also a local dog.

Peyton is recovering after a run-in with a bear.

Tim Stradling’s nine-year-old Maltese Terrier “Peyton Manning” sadly lost his leg after being attacked by a bear in his yard.

The attack happened near Armbrust Wesleyan Chuch in Mt. Pleasant on Monday night.

However, after hearing about the attack, Peyton Manning – the quarterback – called Stradling to check up on the dog that shares his name.

According to a report in the Trib, Manning and Stradling talked for about ten minutes.

Manning then promised he’d send a gift to the Stradling family.