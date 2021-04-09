By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mercy is allowing adults 18 years old and older to sign up by appointment for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the South Side.

The clinic will be providing the Moderna vaccine, Pittsburgh Mercy says, and therefore can only vaccinate individuals 18 years old and older.

The vaccinations are free and will be administered at the South Side Vaccination Clinic at Pittsburgh Mercy Family Health Center on 249 South 9th Street.

The clinic is open for vaccine appointments at the following dates and times:

Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 12, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Free parking will be available.

To schedule an appointment, you can go online to this website, visit Pittsburgh Mercy’s COVID-19 Vaccination webpage or call 412-918-0631.