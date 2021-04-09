By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of the Pittsburgh Pirates players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the team.

“We are proud to have been able to utilize PNC Park to help our partners at AHN and Highmark to administer more than 30,000 vaccination shots to date,” a Pirates spokesperson said. “Now, by creating this public education initiative, we want to inspire others, especially younger adults, to learn more about the safety of the vaccine. Hopefully, our players, coaches and staff receiving the vaccine can be an example to others to get the vaccine as soon as they possibly can in order to stop this pandemic.”

The Pirates did not specify which vaccine members of their organization had received but that it made the Pirates one of several Major League teams to participate in a voluntary vaccination event.

The Pirates say that they want to raise awareness for others to get the vaccine as well.

PNC Park has hosted several vaccine clinics over the months.