By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men were shot, one in the leg and another in the head, in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue and the 200 block of E. Ohio Street.READ MORE: Fire Crews Work Through The Night To Extinguish Forest Fires At Ohiopyle State Park
Pittsburgh Police were patrolling East Commons just before 1:00 a.m. when multiple gunshots were fired near Cedar Avenue and Avery Street.READ MORE: Newborns At AHN Celebrate Pirates Home Opener With Buccos Gear
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue and then found a second man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 200 block of E. Ohio Street.
Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: 'Fleet Feet Liberty Mile' To Return This Summer
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.