One man was shot in the leg, another in the head, in East Commons.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men were shot, one in the leg and another in the head, in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue and the 200 block of E. Ohio Street.

Pittsburgh Police were patrolling East Commons just before 1:00 a.m. when multiple gunshots were fired near Cedar Avenue and Avery Street.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue and then found a second man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 200 block of E. Ohio Street.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.