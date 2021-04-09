CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Classes will be held virtually.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration is now open for the Pittsburgh Police’s free student police academy.

It’s for high school students in grades 9-12 to learn about the roles and responsibilities of Pittsburgh Police.

It will be held virtually and kick off on June 22. The classes will be held each Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. for eight weeks.

Students should apply before June 18. You can learn more about the application process here.