By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration is now open for the Pittsburgh Police's free student police academy.
It’s for high school students in grades 9-12 to learn about the roles and responsibilities of Pittsburgh Police.
High school students in grades 9-12 can now register for the FREE Student Police Academy. Classes will begin Tuesday, June 22 and be held virtually from 6-8PM each Tuesday for 8 weeks.
The deadline to apply is Friday, June 18.
Application form ➡️ https://t.co/MmZjuSgSpB pic.twitter.com/r24mELnyWA
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 8, 2021
It will be held virtually and kick off on June 22. The classes will be held each Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. for eight weeks.
Students should apply before June 18. You can learn more about the application process here.