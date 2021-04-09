PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent says a transportation shortage could impact students’ return to the classroom.
The district says it needs at least 200 bus drivers to make a full return on May 3, when there will be 1,200 students without transportation.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says if the district can’t find a solution, some students may have to stay remote.
PPS is looking into other contracts and turning to community groups for help with transportation. To return in the fall, they’ll need 350 drivers.
ABC Transit’s vice president of operations says there’s a lack of drivers because other jobs were hiring while buses weren’t running.
The district says it's ramping up the promotion of school bus driver recruitment efforts, prioritizing transportation needs of students with specialized services, accommodating an earlier return to school for the children of bus drivers and engaging community groups and local churches for alternative means of transportation.
