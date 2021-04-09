By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With temperatures rising and sunny days on the horizon, more people are spending time outdoors and that has doctors reminding people of the importance of making sure your skin is protected from the sun’s harmful rays.READ MORE: Quarterback Peyton Manning Calls To Check Up On Local Dog That Shares His Name
Sunscreen is the best way to keep your skin protected and doctors say when shopping for sunscreen, look for SPF 30 or even higher.
They also recommend looking for the term “broad spectrum” which protects from ultra-violet A and B rays.READ MORE: Large Snake Spotted In Frick Park Identified As Native Black Rat Snake
Sunscreen should also be water-resistant if a beach trip is in your future.
Experts say even the best sunscreen is only effective if you use enough for proper coverage.MORE NEWS: 'Working Cats:' Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Helping Solve City's Rodent Issues
They add, make sure you’re reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.