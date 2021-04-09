CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No one was hurt and it appears no ethanol was spilled.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A train carrying ethanol collided with a tractor-trailer hauling bricks in Springdale.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2)

Officials are on the scene Friday after the Northfolk Southern Train plowed into the tractor-trailer.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.