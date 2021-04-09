By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Verizon has announced they are recalling more than 2 million "Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots."
According to the company, the lithium-ion battery in the device can overheat and cause a fire and burn hazard.
Injuries and fires have been reported already due to overheating.
Verizon says you should power the device off and keep it away from children as well as in a place with a hard surface and ventilation until it can be returned.
The Verizon website has more information on how to return the device on their website.