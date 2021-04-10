By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Officials say there are still openings available for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening today at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East in Monroeville.READ MORE: Thousands To Get Single-Dose Shots At Pittsburgh’s Largest Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic
People must schedule an appointment, and no walk-ins will be accepted.
The clinic is for people in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
The goal of the clinic is to vaccinate 13,000 people over two days. The first day of vaccinations was on Friday.
The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open through 4 p.m. Saturday.
You can register online or call (412) 362-8677.